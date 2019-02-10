Duke Star Zion Williamson Makes Insane Block In Win Over Virginia

David Hookstead | Reporter

Duke star Zion Williamson had an insanely athletic play Saturday night in a big 81-71 victory over Virginia.

The freak of nature blocked a shot from the corner by Virginia, and I’m not sure physics can explain how Zion went from the lane to block a corner three.

He covered about 30 feet in about a second and a half, and sent the shot flying into the stands. Does that sound crazy? Well, I promise the video is even crazier than you think. Check out multiple angles of the insane play below.

How does Zion always manage to do this kind of stuff? I’m honestly not sure there’s a player in the NBA capable of making that block. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Minnesota 56-51, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Two Huge Dunks)

He came from the opposite end of the lane to block a corner three. That is simply a mind-boggling display of athleticism.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on

If you’re not sold on Zion as a future NBA star, then you’re an idiot. He honestly might be the most athletic basketball player on the planet right now, and he’s just a freshman at Duke. Pure insanity.

Tags : college basketball duke blue devils zion williamson
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller