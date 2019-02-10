Duke Star Zion Williamson Makes Insane Block In Win Over Virginia

Duke star Zion Williamson had an insanely athletic play Saturday night in a big 81-71 victory over Virginia.

The freak of nature blocked a shot from the corner by Virginia, and I’m not sure physics can explain how Zion went from the lane to block a corner three.

He covered about 30 feet in about a second and a half, and sent the shot flying into the stands. Does that sound crazy? Well, I promise the video is even crazier than you think. Check out multiple angles of the insane play below.

INSANE Look where Zion took off from for that block. Dude is a freak of nature. pic.twitter.com/44zvnwdyUr — Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop) February 10, 2019

Zion with a CRAZY CLOSE OUT BLOCK pic.twitter.com/LBUFBkHh2V — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) February 10, 2019

This block by Zion is one of the most athletic plays I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/SEWQo61g4E — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 10, 2019

How does Zion always manage to do this kind of stuff? I’m honestly not sure there’s a player in the NBA capable of making that block. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Minnesota 56-51, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Two Huge Dunks)

He came from the opposite end of the lane to block a corner three. That is simply a mind-boggling display of athleticism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Feb 9, 2019 at 6:58pm PST

If you’re not sold on Zion as a future NBA star, then you’re an idiot. He honestly might be the most athletic basketball player on the planet right now, and he’s just a freshman at Duke. Pure insanity.