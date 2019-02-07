HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Minnesota 56-51, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Two Huge Dunks

Your first name

The Wisconsin Badgers beat Minnesota 56-51 in an incredible game Wednesday night.

View this post on Instagram This sparks joy Tidying things back up in the Border Battle A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 6, 2019 at 8:21pm PST

As you all know, I told everybody that the Badgers were going to maul the Gophers. It just had to happen.

While we might not have mauled our opponents, we did grind them down, rough them up and out muscle them at every juncture of the game. (RELATED: Tennessee Remains Number One In Latest AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Up To 19)

Ethan Happ, Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice all balled out. Plus, Khalil Iverson threw down two monster dunks.

You can watch his insane dunks below.

Badgers star Khalil Iverson throws down one of the best dunks of the year. You DO NOT want to play Wisconsin in March. pic.twitter.com/NIM6fPeiUw — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 7, 2019

Another massive dunk for Wisconsin. Nobody wants to play us. pic.twitter.com/3Hk2Qs7VGP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 7, 2019

It’s crazy to me that there are people alive on this planet who actually believed Minnesota was going to win last night. Sure, both teams entered the game 16-6, but this is the Border Battle rivalry we’re talking about here!

Wisconsin doesn’t lose games against our little brother to the West. We crush their spirits and smile while it’s happening.

That’s what being a Badger is all about.

As I’ve been saying all year, go ahead and doubt us all you want. You’ll only look dumber and dumber as more time passes.

Hey, Michigan! I’ll see you all on Saturday. I can promise you that this train isn’t slowing down one bit.

