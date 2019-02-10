Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 2019 Grammy Awards

It was a night filled with lots of jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Celebrities like Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga definitely brought their best and were quite the visions in metallic floor-length dresses that were form-fitting. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Dolly Parton, who always looks amazing, stood out from the rest in a bright red long-sleeve mini dress as she posed for pictures. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Our Favorite Celebs’ Hottest Looks Of 2018)

There were so many stunning looks like Anna Kendrick’s pink feather strapless number and Kelsea Ballerini’s gold metallic sheer number. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

But we would be remiss not to mention Jennifer Lopez, who always turns heads, in a sleeveless floor-length white and silver gown that she completed with a large white hat. To say she looked amazing would be an understatement. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Not to mention, Heidi Klum, who rocked the red carpet in a white mini-dress, and Cardi B, who showed up in a black, gold and pink dress that you just have to see to believe. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out the list of our hottest looks and let us know if you agree. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

It truly was an amazing night.