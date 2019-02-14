Unfake The News: MSNBC Resists No Collusion, Rachel Maddow Won’t Go Down Without A Fight

Your first name

The mainstream media and the “Resistance” got some bad news this week when the Senate Intel Committee suggested that their final report is on the way and it will not implicate the Trump campaign.

Republican Senate Intel Committee Chair Richard Burr and some anonymous Democrats made clear that they don’t expect to find evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Following the news, Trump took a victory lap, tweeting “THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA!”

But, how did the mainstream media react?

