Four Police Officers Injured In Active Shooter Incident In Illinois

At least four police officers and multiple civilians are injured after a shooter stormed a manufacturing company in Aurora, Illinois, Friday, The Aurora Daily Herald reports.

At least one civilian might be dead. Multiple outlets are reporting a heavy police presence in the area with multiple ambulances. ATF and FBI agents are also responding to the incident.

Police have apprehended the shooter, according to a local Chicago ABC News 7 reporter. The shooter allegedly worked for the manufacturer, according to a worker who witnessed the shooting.

SHOOTER IN CUSTODY: Aurora’s active shooter has been taken into custody. The shooting is at the Henry Pratt building. Witness John Probst says he didn’t know the shooter personally but did work with him at that location. @ABC7Chicago #aurorashooter — Stacey Baca (@StaceyBacaABC7) February 15, 2019

Emergency personnel have taken multiple victims away from the scene to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Aurora police are urging anyone nearby to shelter in place. Several nearby businesses and a school have gone into lockdown.

“We have not heard from the police, but we can hear all the sirens so I went and shut the front gate and locked all of the doors,” Nancy Caal, a worker at a nearby auto shop told The Daily Herald. “I’ve got three people here with me and there’s four people in the building behind me, too. We’re not seeing much because we prefer to be all the way inside the building and not in the windows. We’re staying calm.”

This post is breaking and will be updated.

