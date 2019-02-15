Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Friday when she stepped out wearing a beautiful yellow dress with black, floral detail during her trip to Munich, Germany.

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (R) meets with White House Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump at the 55th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 15, 2019. - The 2019 edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) takes place from February 15 to 17, 2019. (Photo credit: OBIAS HASE/AFP/Getty Images)

TOBIAS HASE/AFP/Getty Images

TOBIAS HASE/AFP/Getty Images

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, scoop-neck dress with a black sequence pattern that went down past her knees as she met with German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen at the 55th Munich Security Conference. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

TOBIAS HASE/AFP/Getty Images

She completed the great look with loose hair; a black, patent leather belt and black high heels. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

TOBIAS HASE/AFP/Getty Images

Trump, who’s fashion is always on point, also posted a handful of pictures on Instagram from the day’s event rocking the great looking dress. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“Great meeting with the Minister of the French Armed Forces Florence Parly to discuss how both our countries are advancing global #WomensEconomicEmpowerment. Looking forward to continuing this discussion at the G7 Summit in France later this year! #WGDP #MSC2019,” the first daughter captioned one of her posts.

 

