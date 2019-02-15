Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip

Your first name

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Friday when she stepped out wearing a beautiful yellow dress with black, floral detail during her trip to Munich, Germany.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, scoop-neck dress with a black sequence pattern that went down past her knees as she met with German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen at the 55th Munich Security Conference. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with loose hair; a black, patent leather belt and black high heels. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Trump, who’s fashion is always on point, also posted a handful of pictures on Instagram from the day’s event rocking the great looking dress. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“Great meeting with the Minister of the French Armed Forces Florence Parly to discuss how both our countries are advancing global #WomensEconomicEmpowerment. Looking forward to continuing this discussion at the G7 Summit in France later this year! #WGDP #MSC2019,” the first daughter captioned one of her posts.

