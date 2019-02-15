Marcellus Wiley Tears Into Critics And Twitter ‘Eggs’ After Russell Westbrook’s Comments

Former NFL player Marcellus Wiley had some golden thoughts about critics during a recent episode of “Speak for Yourself.”

NBA star Russell Westbrook was asked earlier in the week about his critics and haters, and responded with, “I’ve been blessed with the talent to not give a f**k.” (RELATED: Russell Westbrook Says He Has Too Much Talent To ‘Give A F**k’ About His Critics)

Today was probably the longest and most candidly Russell Westbrook has spoken this season. On the conversation/criticism about his game, he says he’s been disengaged from that since he started playing basketball. How? “I’ve been blessed with the talent to not give a f***.” pic.twitter.com/wdBDdPTNzx — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 13, 2019

This started an entertaining debate on the FS1 show and the former Cowboys player had some incredible thoughts. Wiley said the following Thursday night when discussing the situation with Westbrook:

The times have changed, brother. The critics have overstayed their welcome in our culture because the times have evolved. With the engagement of the internet, one, everybody has a voice. So, you know what happened to critics? They started to change their mediums. You (Jason Whitlock) used to write. Now, you’re on TV. Respect to you, but you know what most people who can’t have that same translation do? They compete with eggs on Twitter. So, instead of being right, they want to be first. It’s gotten sensationalized to a place to where you don’t understand the culture critic because you’re not competing against top-end like you anymore. You’re competing against the low-end back of the classroom egg. So, when you overstay your welcome, you become white noise.

“What happens in sports media is there’s a lot of disgruntled, failed athletes who still cover the same sport that they desired to play.” @MarcellusWiley explains why he agrees with Westbrook’s mindset towards the media pic.twitter.com/CklpKdsR3V — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 14, 2019

I couldn’t agree more with Wiley and Westbrook. As somebody who works in the putrid hellhole of media, most people on Twitter are absolute clowns.

They’re idiots beyond any reasonable comprehension. For some reason, we’ve allowed people who don’t matter to really start to think they’re important. We’ve let people believe that their opinions are somehow extra special.

That has caused people on Twitter to live in a bubble and become insanely self-righteous. Naturally, people don’t want to hear they’re garbage and that’s why you have these comments from Wiley and Westbrook. People grow tired of it.

Trust me, I see the same thing pretty much ever single day in Washington D.C. when I’m cranking out content. People care way too much about what others think, what the critics have to say and all the white noise. It’s embarrassing, and it’s a sign of people that have super thin skin.

I think it’s safe to say Wiley and Westbrook both have the proper attitudes. Who gives a damn what the haters on Twitter have to say? Not anybody with a winning mentality.

