‘Reliable Sources’ Guest Blamed Celebs For Stirring Up Smollett Story — But Stephen Miller Has Receipts

Pundit Stephen Miller pushed back — with evidence — when “Reliable Sources” guest Liz Planck argued on Sunday that Jussie Smollett’s version of events was primarily pushed by celebrities rather than legitimate news sources or media outlets.

CNN host Brian Stelter responded to Planck’s claim, asking, “So you’re saying actors and activists who were rushing to his side because they were friends with him and they support him are not the same as Chicago reporters who are trying to find out what happened?”

CNN’s @brianstelter on Smollett: “Perhaps the questioning was not tough enough on Good Morning America, but ultimately this is not about the media or politicians or activists, or any of the other people that might have been fooled. It’s about Jussie.” pic.twitter.com/eMDPvFUTX9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2019



Miller (also known as @Redsteeze) fired back at Stelter via Twitter, pointing out several news stories in The Washington Post that had addressed the alleged attack as if Smollett’s assertions were not still being investigated.

Right, @brianstelter, it’s not about the media. Washington Post reported 3 times the attack happened without using allegedly. Great super bowl ad tho. pic.twitter.com/tsznW28QL9 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2019

Miller went on to give the same treatment to The New York Times.

Not to mention the politicians who jumped on board as well.

Miller concluded with a dig at several reporters — one from CNN — who flanked Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris as she campaigned in South Carolina Saturday, pausing at a boutique to “insist” that she try on a sequined jacket and share photos of the entire thing. (RELATED: Pundits Call Out Reporters Who Helped Kamala Harris Shop While Covering Her Campaign)

Guess it’s hard for it to be about media & politicians when members of Brisn’s network were having girls day out with one of those politicians yesterday. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2019

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume also critiqued the reporters over the shopping excursion.

Follow Virginia on Twitter