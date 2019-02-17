The Wisconsin Badgers Need To Beat Illinois Monday Night

The Wisconsin Badgers can’t lose to to Illinois Monday night.

We’ve had a rough run of it lately, and that needs to end. The losing streak stops right now. My Badgers need to kick in the teeth of Illinois.

We’re 17-8 at the moment. Is that solid? Most programs would be juiced with that kind of record halfway through February. (RELATED: Tennessee And Duke Lead Latest AP College Basketball Poll, Wisconsin Drops To 20)

Anyone else still fired up from tonight?! Relive an absolute thriller at the Kohl Center Prepare for another wave of goosebumps… pic.twitter.com/HgpOXlluTl — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 2, 2019

Luckily for my home state, I’m not a normal guy and the Badgers aren’t like most programs. We’re Wisconsin. We expect to win every day in every sport. You don’t want to get in our way.

That’s why the losses to Michigan and Michigan State have been so rough for us. It’s not in our character to lose, and we need to remind the world of college basketball what we’re all about.

Come Monday night, my beloved Badgers are getting back on the right track. We’ve got six games left, and I’m not tolerating losses in any of them.

Get out of Wisconsin’s way! What an incredible dunk. pic.twitter.com/zMa23qI1GE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 9, 2019

March is right around the corner. That means that it’s more important than ever to play our best ball right now, and we’ll do whatever it takes to win. That’s what separates kings from peasants.

I understand that some of you might be doubting me after the past week. I totally understand, but don’t be foolish.

Have I ever let any of guys down? Of course not. Monday night, we’re not going to knock on the door. We’re going to blow it off the hinges.

Another massive dunk for Wisconsin. Nobody wants to play us. pic.twitter.com/3Hk2Qs7VGP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 7, 2019

Buckle up because my guys aren’t just coming to play. They’re coming to end dreams and murder souls. Wisconsin basketball is all about complete domination, and that’s exactly what Illinois will experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 12, 2019 at 10:24am PST

Go, Wisconsin, go!

