CBS News’ Lara Logan Hits Media For Becoming ‘Propagandists’

CBS News Foreign Correspondent Lara Logan criticized the mainstream media for their left-leaning tilt during an interview with retired Navy SEAL Mike Ritland for the Friday episode of his “Mic Drop” podcast.

“You say the media is mostly liberal. I agree with you. It’s true. Why can I say that with certainty?” Logan began. “Well, first of all, I’ve been part of this for all my life. I’m 47 now and I’ve been a journalist since I was 17 and the media everywhere is mostly liberal, not just in the U.S., but in this country. Eighty-five percent of journalists are registered Democrats, so that’s just a fact.” (RELATED: CBS Reporter Lara Logan In Self-Quarantine After ’60 Minutes’ Report From Liberian Ebola Treatment Center)

“Visually, anyone who’s ever been to Israel and been to the Wailing Wall has seen that the women have this tiny little spot in front of the wall to pray, and the rest of the wall is for the men,” she continued. “To me, that’s a great representation of the American media, is that in this tiny little corner where the women pray you’ve got Breitbart and Fox News and a few others, and from there on, you have CBS, ABC, NBC, Huffington Post, Politico, whatever, right? All of them.”

“Although the media has always been left-leaning, we’ve abandoned our pretense or at least the effort to be objective today. We’ve become political activists, and some could argue propagandists, and there’s some merit to that,” Logan added. “Standards are out the window, I mean you read one story after another or hear it and it’s all based on one anonymous administration official, former administration official. That’s not journalism, that’s horseshit.”

President Donald Trump has also frequently ridiculed publications that have published stories based solely on anonymous sources. Trump tweeted, “When you see ‘anonymous source,’ stop reading the story, it is fiction” back in August.

