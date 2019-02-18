‘Good Morning America’ Host Robin Roberts Breaks Silence On Jussie Smollett Interview

ABC’s “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts opened up about her interview with “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett amid reports that Smollett concocted a “hate crime.”

Last week, Roberts conducted an interview with Smollett on “GMA,” during which she was accused of being “too soft” in her questioning of Smollett. Roberts addressed her sit-down with Smollett on Monday’s edition of “GMA” saying she found his story “credible.” (RELATED: Here All The Politicians Who Rushed To Judgment On The Smollett ‘Hate Crime’)

“When I sat down with Jussie, it was Tuesday night in Chicago, at the time to give his first account — publicly give his first account — of what he said happened,” Roberts said. “And we have to remember, at that time, on Tuesday, police officers were saying that his account was consistent, it was credible, and that he was being cooperative. This was all before the interview aired on Thursday, and then we found out about the brothers. ”

In the interview with Roberts that aired last Thursday, Smollett stridently defended his story while criticizing his doubters. He also continued to insinuate that supporters of President Donald Trump were responsible for his “attack,” which is now believed to be a hoax.

“I come really really hard against 45,” Smollett said when asked by Roberts why he was targeted. “I come really, really hard against his administration, and I don’t hold my tongue.”

In the days following the interview, reports have emerged from the Chicago Police Department stating that they have reason to believe the actor paid two Nigerian brothers (who were also extras on “Empire”) to help stage the attack. Smollett and his lawyers continue to deny reports that he staged the encounter and are sticking with their account of the events.

