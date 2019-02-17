Flashback: 18 Days Ago, Ellen Page Blamed Mike Pence For Jussie Smollett Attack

Actress Ellen Page laid the blame for Jussie Smollett’s alleged attack squarely at the feet of Vice President Mike Pence on January 31, but when news broke that police were considering Smollett a suspect in a possible setup, Page made no move to correct her initial statement.

Page commented on the issue during an appearance on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, urging the audience to “connect the dots” between Pence and homophobic attacks. (RELATED: Celebrities Have Meltdown Over ‘Nightmare’ Confirmation Of AG Jeff Sessions)

.@EllenPage is fed up with leaders who promote hatred and intolerance. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/apxXzye5SF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 1, 2019

The “Juno” actress noted that she did not know Smollett personally, but wished him all the love — and proceeded to blame the attack on the vice president.

“Connect the dots, this is what happens,” Page continued. “If you are in a position of power and you hate people and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering — what do you think is going to happen? Kids are going to be abused, and they’re going to kill themselves and people are going to be beaten on the street.”

