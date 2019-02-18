Tucker Dedicates Segment To The Phrase ‘Republicans Pounce’

Tucker Carlson explored the liberal media’s overuse of the phrase “Republicans pounce,” in a segment of his Monday show.

“Well, the symbol of the Republican Party of course is the elephant and it has been since Abraham Lincoln was president, yet for much of the last century the national media has advocated for a different animal mascot for the GOP, the tiger,” Carlson began. “Nobody has said that explicitly out loud, but according to a review we did of 85 years of headlines from The Washington Post and The New York Times, America’s biggest newspapers believe that the Republican Party behaves very much like a predatory jungle cat.” (RELATED: WAPO: Conservatives Pounce On VA Governor’s Radical Abortion Comments)

He added:

It’s not really a crazy comparison when you think about it. You can kind of see the resemblance. Republicans tend to avoid densely populated areas. Their senses come alive at night. The leader is orange, but above all they pounce. According to The Times and The Post, Republicans are compulsive pouncers—fangs bared, claws extended, they leap with feline precision and devour. They can’t help themselves. The victims are usually unsuspected woodland creatures who never see it coming. Crouching high on the branches, they went in on their prey from above, then mercilessly tear them to shreds, sometimes for sport.

Carlson then brought up “Republic pounce” stories that have centered on freshman Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, as well as the Vatican.

“Some victims have endured multiple Republican pounces and lived to tell the tale. Hillary Clinton, for example. God knows how many pounces she’s had to repel, tough lady. Barack Obama, too. His eight years in Washington amounted to a single uninterrupted Republican pounce, imagine the horror of that. No wonder you don’t see much anymore, he’s still recovering. All those claw marks.”

Carlson then concluded the segment by showing a NYT headline using the phrase from Feb. 15, 1933.

