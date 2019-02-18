VOTE: Who Is Your Favorite President?

The debate over who is the greatest president of all time rages on, perhaps unlike any other debate in U.S. history.

Men like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln frequently top the list, while much of the rest of the list often depends on the partisan lean of whoever is doing the rankings.

For example, liberals often list Franklin Delano Roosevelt as one of the greatest presidents of all time, while many conservatives list Ronald Reagan as one of America’s greatest historical leaders. (RELATED: Celebrating Ronald Reagan On What Would Have Been His 108th Birthday)

With Monday being President Day, many are celebrating the day by reflecting on America’s many great leaders, both past and present. There is no better way to spend Presidents’ Day than to take a look back at great leaders who distinguished themselves throughout history.

