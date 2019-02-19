Cardi B Turns On Smollett: He ‘Fu–ed Up Black History Month’

Cardi B said she doesn’t want to say yet if Jussie Smollett might have staged his alleged attack, but added that the “Empire” star “fucked up Black History Month.”

“I’m really disappointed in Jussie Smollett. I’m really disappointed in him. I feel like he fucked up Black History Month,” the 26-year-old rapper, who is rarely shy about her thoughts, shared Monday on her Instagram in a live video, per Page Six. (RELATED: Chicago Police Say ‘Empire’ Actor Refuses To Turn Over Phone Records)

WATCH:

“I’m not going to say until he says out of his mouth that it was fake and this shit was staged,” she added. “I don’t want to completely blame him because, you know, like somebody that was talking too, they said like police in Chicago are racist.”

The rapper continued, “So they might probably try to frame him and make him look like he’s a liar. But if he’s not, then, bro, you fucked up for real.”

“And why would you do that?” Cardi B explained. “Then you give fucking Donald Trump immunity to laugh at n—-s and shit, to make motherfuckers look bad. This shit crazy, girl.”

It all comes following several reports Monday that the investigation into Smollett’s alleged attack had “shifted” and that police reportedly believe he might have paid two men—who were arrested and released with no charges—to stage the attack.

Other reports emerged about a possible motive for the actor claiming he was attacked by two men near his Chicago home last month. At the time, police said he told them the suspects yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him while mentioning “MAGA”(Make America Great Again). Smollett claimed the two people also threw a rope around his neck and poured a bleach-like chemical on him.