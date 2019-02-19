Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner And Other Celebs Pay Tribute To Legendary Designer Karl Lagerfeld: ‘RIP Karl, You Are Greatness In Its Purest Form’
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and other celebrities paid tribute to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld following news of his death Tuesday in Paris. He was 85.
“Karl, I will miss your indescribable presence, watching your calm, quiet, genius mind working, your little jokes, amazing stories, and experiencing the clothes, sets, and productions only you could dream up. Thank you for believing in me and for the beautiful, incredible opportunities you brought to my career, but mostly, thank you for giving me the honor of knowing the magic behind the myth,” Hadid captioned her post, along with a few snaps of her time working with the designer.
“There will never be another Karl Lagerfeld. I am overwhelmed with sadness today, but also with so much love, admiration, and gratitude for you,” she added. “To all his beloved friends and colleagues, and his favorite girl Choupette, my heart is with you. Rest In Peace King Karl. I didn’t want this day to come.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
“Today is the only full super moon in Virgo this year— what an honor to be a part of your beautiful shows. What an honor to be your bride. what an honor to be your friend. RIP Karl, you are greatness in its purest form. we will remember you forever indeed, Virgo,” Jenner captioned her post, along with a handful of snaps and video with Lagerfeld.
“The only thing more inspiring than #karllagerfeld’s prolific creative genius was his kind heart, generosity and irreverent spirit! His mark on the fashion industry will live on forever, his loss resonates deeply with all who had the privilege to work with him,” Karlie Kloss wrote.
“Karl Lagerfeld You will never be forgotten … & forever, you’ll be missed. In recent years, We have and will continue to lose so many legends …. time goes by and inevitably we lose the ones who paved the path before us to thrive . This changes everything …. we have to take responsibility , step in and step up….. we have to use more compassionate resources, we have to sustain, we have to get creative – make something new while honoring the hard work done for us ….. we have to do what pioneers like Karl would want us to do – make big impacts and change the world thru fashion! #NoFur #Sustainability #LoveOnly #NoShame #JustLove,” Miley Cyrus captioned her post.
“Karl always made me feel like a princess. I remember when he invited me to sit front row at Chanel Haute Couture in Paris. Everything was exciting with him. Your legendary legacy lives on babe,” Fergie shared.
“@karllagerfeld your incredible talent and joie de vivre will be missed by all of us who love fashion and you,” Cindy Crawford wrote.
