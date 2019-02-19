Khloe Kardashian Has ‘Had Enough’, Splits With Tristan Thompson Following Another Cheating Allegation

Khloe Kardashian reportedly has “had enough” of boyfriend Tristan Thompson, following another cheating allegation Tuesday.

The 34-year-old reality star all but confirmed that she had split with Thompson and that reports about him cheating with sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, were true, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

Commenting on the outlets post on Instagram, she included a bunch of shouting emojis while her pal, Malika Haqq, wrote simply, “STRONG FACTS.”

Reports surfaced earlier in the day that Woods and Thompson reportedly were spotted spending time together and looking intimate at a gathering at the Cleveland Cavs home in Los Angeles over the Valentine’s Day weekend. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

Shortly after, Thompson tweeted that the reports were “fake news,” before deleting his post, per E! News.

A source shared with TMZ that, “She has had enough.”

Over the last few weeks, speculation began surfacing that the two had called it quits after they had not been spotted out together in more than a month.

“They will always have a bond because of their daughter, but their relationship dynamic is different now,” an insider previously shared. “Khloe doesn’t trust Tristan and the relationship hasn’t been repaired. It’s never going to be the same.”

It comes 10 months after the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter, True Thompson. The duo will reportedly will continue co-parent their child, with Khloe opting to live in Los Angeles.

Days before the reality star was to give birth to their first child, reports surfaced that the basketball star had cheated on her while she was pregnant.

She later seemed to address and confirm the reports were true. But she made it clear that she had not given up on their relationship, yet.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat,” the Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.'”