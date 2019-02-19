Drake Shows Off Boxing Skills In Instagram Video

Getting into a boxing match with rapper Drake might not be the smartest decision to make.

Hino Ehikhamenor posted a video of the Canadian-born music star throwing punches during a training session Sunday, and he's not too bad at all.

At the very least, I think he’d probably stand up and go blow for blow with the average person walking the streets.

Check out his skills below.

It's almost maddening how good Drake seems to be at just about everything. He can sing with the best of them, he's had an acting career and now we learn that he can also box. Where will it end?

Is he the most talented man on the planet? That’s a conversation we might have to start having.

I’m not even saying this as a Drake fan. Sure, I listen to some of his music, but it’s not like I listen to it on a regular basis.

Still, you’d have to be out of your mind not to admit that the man seemingly has skills at absolutely everything.

Now, we just need him to challenge some other rapper to a big-time boxing match. Imagine the pay-per-view numbers if he got into the ring with Kanye West or Pusha-T. That would be incredible, and I wouldn’t even hesitate to pay.