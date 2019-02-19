Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Campaign Raises $1M Just Hours After Announcing Bid

Your first name

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised over $1 million in just hours after declaring his 2020 presidential campaign Tuesday.

According to CBS News, a campaign spokesperson announced that they surpassed the $1 million mark in just under four hours.

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign raises more than $1 million in less than 4 hours https://t.co/DeOKBPnTJ4 pic.twitter.com/SGytG8uEgL — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 19, 2019

And Sanders, who won 23 states in the 2016 Democratic primary, received donations from all 50 states.

Sanders campaign says it’s raised $1 million since its launch three and a half hours ago. Donations from all 50 states. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 19, 2019

This makes him the fastest Democratic candidate out of the gate by a fairly wide margin. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Announces He’s Jumping In The 2020 Presidential Race)

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who kicked off her campaign in Minneapolis on February 10, raised her first million “within 48 hours” of declaring her candidacy.

California Sen. Kamala Harris beat Klobuchar by a full day, raising over $1.5 million in only 24 hours.

Earlier, @KamalaHarris announced she’d raised $1.5 million online in the 24 hours after her launch. https://t.co/GT4fErmGWt — Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz) February 13, 2019

Sanders announced his candidacy Tuesday morning, saying that it was time to “move the revolution forward.”

“I think the current occupant of the White House is an embarrassment to our country,” he added. “I think he is a pathological liar. . . . I also think he is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, somebody who is gaining cheap political points by trying to pick on minorities, often undocumented immigrants.”

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign responded to Sanders’ announcement on Tuesday, as well, saying that “the American people will reject an agenda of sky-high tax rates, government-run health care and coddling dictators like those in Venezuela. Only President Trump will keep America free, prosperous and safe.”

Follow Virginia on Twitter