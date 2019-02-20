‘These People Are Demons’: Roger Stone Trashes CNN Over Prison Rape Comments

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone is lashing out at CNN after one of the network’s contributors called him a “dandy” and warned that he could be raped in prison.

CNN senior political analyst David Gergen noted that Stone is perhaps in even more legal trouble after posting an Instagram photo with crosshairs over the federal judge presiding over his case. Stone’s home was raided in January after he was indicted on charges of making false statements to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of a government proceeding. (RELATED: Trump Confidant Roger Stone Indicted In Mueller Probe)

“Roger Stone must also worry that if he goes there, he is seen as something of a dandy,” Gergen said of Stone’s potential to land in prison. “Will he be physically safe? Will he be subject to rape? There must be a lot of things going through his mind.”

WATCH:

“Dandy” refers to a man who focuses intensely on physical appearance, but is also sometimes used as a gay slur.

Stone slammed CNN and Gergen in a statement to The Daily Caller.

“Not only was CNN tipped off in advance of my arrest, allowed to video it from 25 feet away while the street was cleared, clearly had a draft copy of my indictment while it was still sealed, but now both Jake Tapper and David Gergen have salivated over the prospect that I could be raped in prison,” Stone wrote. (RELATED: Los Angeles Bishop Decries ‘Literally Satanic’ Social Media Backlash Against Covington Boys)

He added, “These people are demons.”

CNN obtained exclusive footage of the FBI raid on Stone’s home in January, leading to speculation that the network had been tipped off by someone in law enforcement. CNN denied the allegations, instead insisting that their reporters were outside Stone’s home that morning as the result of journalistic instincts. (RELATED: How Exactly Did CNN Get Footage Of Roger Stone’s Arrest?)

The network came under fire again shortly after Stone’s indictment when anchor Jake Tapper declared that the political consultant “might like” prison. Some took the remark to be homophobic, but a CNN spokesperson claimed Tapper was merely commenting on Stone’s love for attention.

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Roger Stone potentially going to prison: “He might like it” pic.twitter.com/otS6m013cw — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 26, 2019

“Why did Jake Tapper insinuate that I was gay and gleefully proclaim that I would ‘like it’ in prison?” Stone told The Wrap in response to Tapper’s comment.

CNN did not return a request for comment on Gergen’s remarks.

