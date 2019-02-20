Lily Aldridge Welcomes 2nd Child — A Little Boy

Your first name

Lily Aldridge shared the very exciting news that she had given birth to her second child with a snapshot Wednesday morning on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 33-year-old Victoria’s Secret model didn’t explain much about when she delivered her and husband/frontman for the band Kings of Leon, Caleb Followill’s child in the sweet picture she posted of an ink print of his baby feet.

In the caption, she simply wrote, “Winston Roy Followill.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Feb 20, 2019 at 10:22am PST

This comes after the lingerie model made the big reveal back in October with a sweet black-and-white picture on Instagram showing her and her husband holding two large balloons. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Oct 16, 2018 at 1:37pm PDT

In August, Aldridge shared news with her followers that she was expecting baby No. 2 with a picture of her rocking a bikini while standing in the water. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

She captioned the post, “Surprise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

As previously reported, the lingerie model and Followill tied the knot in 2011 and the following June the two welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world.