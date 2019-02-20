Celebrate Rihanna’s Birthday With Her Best Photos

Superstar pop singer Rihanna — real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty — was born Feb. 20, 1988.

Wednesday is her 31st birthday. The legendary singer is best known for her late 2000s and early 2010s music, but is still very active. She is famous for thrilling audiences with her style and voice.

The “Umbrella,” “We Found Love,” and “Take A Bow” singer is considered one of the best performing artists of her generation. She is also somebody who has become very politically active in recent years, bemoaning the Trump administration’s policies, especially when it comes to immigration.

In addition to her music, which has defined her career, Rihanna has also demonstrated how to overcome great personal odds. Rihanna grew up in a small, three-bedroom house and her childhood was marred by her father’s drug addiction, something she has spoken at length about.

Rihanna is an inspirational person and a talented artist. Celebrate her birthday with her best photos!