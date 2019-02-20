Snoop Dogg’s Former Crisis PR Agent: ‘Jussie Smollett’s Career Is Done If He Faked This Entire Episode’

When Snoop‘s ex-crisis manager says you’re doomed, you may be in real trouble.

Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR in Manhattan, says Jussie Smollett‘s career is caput if the incident was a phony crime he orchestrated by paying two black men to attack him, wrap a noose around his neck and yell, “This is MAGA country!”

Chicago Police are still investigating. (RELATED: Here’s Why Jussie Smollett May Have Faked The Crime)

“What brand would want to be affiliated with such a divisive liar like Smollett?” the crisis dude asks rhetorically. “What show or program would want to be affiliated with this actor? The best thing that Jussie can do is pray and pray a lot. If he made it up, he has big problems in both the court of law and the court of public opinion.”

Torossian, who has handled PR for Snoop Dogg, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Nick Cannon, says there are a couple ways to look at this —all of which are dismal for Smollett.

“Generally, in the world of crisis, there [are] two courts to worry about, the court of law and the court of public opinion,” he says. “In the court of law, it’s likely Smollett will be arrested soon for lying. In the court of public opinion, no one will want to stand near someone who paid his friends to stage an attack on him.”

Smollett is clearly anti-Trump. He also appears to have a history of lying. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Pleaded No Contest For Giving Officials False Info In 2007)

The media hasn’t escaped criticism. Ex-NBCer Megyn Kelly, who was fired for saying dressing up in blackface for Halloween is no biggie, blasted the media for handling the story so badly.

Torossian believes the actor’s career is over. “Smollett is likely to be remembered only for this incident, and I think his Hollywood career is over,” he says.

He advises the Empire star to fess up while he still can.

“As questions mount, the public will be listening extra closely,” he says. “And in the age we live in, everything becomes known eventually, so it’s better to fess up and try to guide the narrative. When a crisis strikes, as it almost inevitably does for public figures, transparency and disclosure [are] key.”

Unfortunately, this crisis expert sees no path of redemption.

“Jussie’s reputation will never be fully restored in the public eye,” he says. “His career is over. This is a career-halting problem which he has created.”

Moral of this story: Jussie Smollett should not hire Ronn Torossian.