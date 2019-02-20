Trump Attacks Andrew McCabe: ‘He’s A Disaster’

President Donald Trump called former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe “a disaster” and “a poor man’s J. Edgar Hoover,” while speaking to reporters alongside Austria’s chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH:

“Well, I think Andrew McCabe has made a fool out of himself over the last couple of days. He really looks to me like sort of a poor man’s J. Edgar Hoover. I think it’s a disaster. And what he was trying to do was terrible and he was caught,” Trump responded. “I’m very proud to say we caught him. So we’ll see what happens. But he’s a disgraced man. He was terminated not by me. He was terminated by others.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Pledges To Investigate McCabe, Rosenstein Over ‘Bureaucratic Coup’)

“The IG report was a disaster, a disaster from his standpoint,” Trump continued. “Anybody reading the IG report would say, how could a man like this be involved with the FBI? And the FBI has some of the greatest people, some of the finest people you’ll ever meet. But this man is a complete disaster. Thank you all very much. Thank you.”

McCabe, who was fired on March 16, 2018, has made headlines with the media tour he’s done to promote his new book, “The Threat.” In an interview that aired over the weekend, McCabe claimed that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was “absolutely serious” about wearing a wire during meetings with the president.

He also said on CNN Tuesday night that he’s still not certain that Trump is not a Russian agent.

During that interview, Anderson Cooper asked him if there was evidence that hasn’t been made public that led to the investigation into Trump. He admitted that he’s “not so sure that there are things that haven’t been made public.”

McCabe’s answer suggests that the FBI did not have a smoking gun piece of evidence to support the claim that Trump was working as a Russian agent.

Follow Mike on Twitter