Giants Safety Landon Collins Responds To Report He Hasn’t Cleaned Out His Locker

Landon Collins made it clear Wednesday that he wants out of New York with an epic tweet.

New York Post reporter Paul Schwartz tweeted that the star safety hadn’t cleaned out his locker, which was probably meant to make fans think Collins hadn’t bounced.

Go about your business and have a nice day. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) February 20, 2019

Collins made sure there was no confusion, and responded with, “The stuff in that locker that I have left I do not need [100 emoji].”

I don’t know exactly why, but I found this tweet from Collins to be so damn funny. Schwartz is out here on these Twitter streets trying to report the news, and the Giants star just drops an epic response. (RELATED: Will The San Francisco 49ers Trade For Giants Star Odell Beckham Jr.?)

You think because there’s a t-shirt and deodorant still in that locker that it means Collins hasn’t left? Not so fast, my friends.

He doesn’t need that garbage! He’s as good as gone.

I’m not sure there is a clearer middle finger to a team than to go on Twitter and clarify that you have indeed cleared out your locker.

That is simply laugh-out-loud funny.

As always, the NFL never stops with the entertainment. It’s the off-season, and we’re still laughing around the clock.

