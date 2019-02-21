Kamala Harris Meets With Sharpton, Ignores Questions About Smollett Case

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris ignored reporters’ questions about the Jussie Smollett case as she left a Thursday meeting with Al Sharpton.

WATCH:

MOMENTS AGO: Sen. Kamala Harris ignores questions on Jussie Smollett case after dining with Rev. Al Sharpton in NYC https://t.co/KTebfRW6GJ pic.twitter.com/BHA0hgqwZy — The Hill (@thehill) February 21, 2019

Harris and Sharpton walked out of a building and into a waiting throng of reporters and fans, smiling and waving. Harris remarked, “I love Harlem!” but gave no audible response to questions about recent developments in the case of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who alleged that he was the victim of a hate crime in late January.

Both Harris and Sharpton spoke out against the alleged attack at the time — Sharpton called it “unacceptable,” while Harris referred to it as a “modern-day lynching.”

And when the tables began to turn on Smollett, Sharpton again spoke out — this time calling for “accountability to the maximum.” Harris, in turn, told reporters that she would wait to see how the facts would play out. (RELATED: ‘Accountability To The Maximum’: Al Sharpton Flips On Jussie Smollett)

Smollett turned himself in early Thursday morning and was arrested and charged with felony disorderly conduct for filing a false report. He was released on $100,000 bail Thursday afternoon.

