Lucy Robson Pulls Off Golf Trick Shot With Red Solo Cups
Golf star Lucy Robson was back it with another impressive trick-shot video.
Robson filmed herself chipping into a beer pong setup, and she didn't seem to struggle much.
As a fan of beer and some casual golf, her abilities seem pretty impressive. She captioned the Instagram post in part, "Party tricks need practice too."
Give it a watch below. I'm going to go ahead and guess that you'll all be just as impressed as I was.
View this post on Instagram
Party tricks need practice too Fun fact: It’s almost impossible to find red solo cups in England
How does she do it? How does Robson manage to pull off these awesome trick shots. The video of her sailing a ball over a guy's head was just unreal.
View this post on Instagram
We also can't forget when she popped a bottle with her club.
View this post on Instagram
The woman is just a golf star, and we’re here for it. I can’t wait to see what she manages to do next.
I’m sure that it’ll be very impressive.