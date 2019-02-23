PETA Tangles With The Croc Hunter On Twitter — And His Fans Fire Right Back

PETA took a beating on Twitter Friday after the animal rights group trash-talked well-known conservationist and “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin — on what would have been his 57th birthday.

It all started with a Google Doodle, presented in honor of Irwin’s birthday. (RELATED: Steve Irwin To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame)

PETA responded by attacking Google for “fawning” over Irwin — and appeared to suggest that he deserved to die because he was “harassing a ray” at the time. (RELATED: PETA Killed More Than 1,800 Cats And Dogs In 2017 — Only Got 44 Adopted)

But the animal rights advocacy group didn’t stop there. The next tweet accused Irwin of hypocrisy, claiming, “Steve Irwin’s actions were not on target with his supposed message of protecting wildlife.”

It wasn’t long before fans of the life-long conservationist — and son of Australia Zoo founders Bob and Lyn Irwin — fired back.

A poem written on the back of a khaki shirt is seen during a memorial service for "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin at Australia Zoo in Beerwah September 20, 2006. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Australia's 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin holds a pure bred Sumatran tiger cub at Mogo Zoo south of Sydney April 27, 2004. Photo by Jim Ruymen/Reuters

And in addition to dedicating his life to saving animals, some thought that Steve Irwin “really could’ve saved the world.”

Australia Zoo, Irwin’s home away from home, appeared to agree.

The late “Crocodile Hunter” was also memorialized on his birthday by his widow, Terri Irwin, and his two children, Bindi and Robert.

Animal Planet, the cable network that aired Irwin’s show, paid tribute as well.

