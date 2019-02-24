Coach K Says Zion Williamson Wants To Play After Injury

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sounded very confident that Zion Williamson will return this season after beating Syracuse Saturday night.

Williamson sprained his knee against UNC Wednesday, and there has been some serious speculation about whether or not he’d sit out the rest of the year to prepare for the NBA. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

According to Yahoo Sports, Coach K made it clear there hasn’t been any talks about shutting down the insane freshman phenom. He also added, “He wants to play. He loves being at Duke.”

Ultimately, this is a decision that will be left up to Zion to make, but I highly doubt Coach K would be out here telling people that he wants to play if that wasn’t the case.

If he heals up, then I think it’s more than reasonable to assume the freshman star will be back. Not many people ever have a chance to win national title, and Duke has the opportunity to this season, especially if Zion is healthy.

Now, if he’s borderline when it comes to his knee, then there’s no shot in hell he should play the rest of the year. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Prepare for Duke to be lethal if Zion returns this season and is 100 percent.