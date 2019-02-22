Duke Star Zion Williamson’s Knee Injury Is A Grade 1 Sprain, Is Day-To-Day

Duke star Zion Williamson’s knee injury might not be as bad as initially thought.

Wednesday night in a losing effort to UNC, the insanely athletic forward blew out his shoe and hurt his knee less than a minute into the game. It didn’t look good. Fans had every right in the world to be worried. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

It’s now been revealed that he has a grade 1 knee sprain, and is day-to-day for his return. So, it sounds like he will absolutely be able to come back this season if he wants to.

Zion Williamson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right knee sprain. He is progressing as expected and his status is day-to-day, @DukeMBB announced Thursday. pic.twitter.com/b8y1LdDewi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2019

Duke fans should be breathing a bit easier right now, but it’s still not an ideal situation. There’s a great chance Zion could be ready to roll by the tournament, but will he even want to play?

That’s the question people have been debating nonstop on television. If I was in the same situation as him, I think I’d play.

You come to Duke to win a championship, and that’s an opportunity that he will never get again.

Of course, if he sits out the rest of the season with this injury, I wouldn’t blame him one bit. At the end of the day, he has to do what is best for himself and his family. There’s nothing selfish at all about doing that.

