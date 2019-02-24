Jim Boeheim Addresses Fatal Car Crash After Losing To Duke

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim had some emotional comments after losing to Duke Saturday night.

The star college coach was involved in a fatal car crash a few days ago, and the story has dominated the headlines ever since. Despite the tragic accident, Boeheim made the decision to coach his team against Duke in a losing effort. (RELATED: Jim Boeheim Will Coach Syracuse Against Duke After Fatal Car Accident)

He told the media in part the following after the game, according to Yahoo Sports:

I don’t think I can make anybody understand who hasn’t been there. This is something that’s there forever for me. I’ve always felt in life, you get a lot of things you have to overcome. I started here with nothing and been here a long time, and there’s a lot of things you have to overcome. There’s nothing like this when a human life is lost and you are there. I can’t describe it to you … This is something that will be with me for the rest of my life.

The legendary college coach was also greeted by thunderous cheers as he entered the stadium prior to the game getting underway.

Jim Boeheim comes out of the tunnel to huge cheers at the Carrier Dome. Coach K greets him with a big hug. pic.twitter.com/SaCQb4YgtE — Brian Neal (@BrianNealNews) February 23, 2019

As I’ve already said many times, this is just a tragic situation, and there’s no other way to look at it. It was truly an accident, and it cost somebody their life.

You can just tell how awful Boeheim feels. I can’t even begin to imagine what the victim’s family, Boeheim’s family and everybody else involved are going through.

It’s just a horrific situation. Our prayers go out to everybody involved. You never want to see something this tragic happen to anybody.

Jim Boeheim enters the Carrier Dome. pic.twitter.com/VvS9JPNSUb — Donna Ditota (@DonnaDitota1) February 23, 2019

Hopefully, time will help heal the pain felt by everybody, but there’s a good chance it won’t. Things of this nature stay with people forever.

