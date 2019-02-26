Quarterback Christian Hackenberg Benched After Three Alliance Of American Football Games

Christian Hackenberg’s days as a starting quarterback in the Alliance of American Football are done for the time being.

Memphis Express head coach Mike Singletary announced the news Monday that Hackenberg was being benched in favor of Zach Mettenberger. (RELATED: Former NFL QB Throws One Of The Worst Interceptions You’ll Ever See. What Was He Thinking?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Express (@aafexpress) on Feb 24, 2019 at 4:30pm PST

Hackenberg’s apparent inability to play football these days is simply mind-boggling. I don’t get it at all. We know he has all the physical tools necessary, but he just can’t seem to put it together after leaving Penn State.

Some of the plays he’s made in the AAF are truly shocking. Take a look at these passes below, and then try to figure out how a former NFL quarterback could ever throw them.

Terence Garvin doing Terence Garvin things, @aafapollos take it the other way! #MEMvsORL pic.twitter.com/5RkkbGkkU8 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

As I’ve said before, if Hackenberg can’t cut it in the AAF, then his days playing football are almost certainly over. What a crazy fall from grace. He was very good for the Nittany Lions.

Now, I think I could pull a bum off of the street capable of making better passes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Express (@aafexpress) on Feb 10, 2019 at 12:12pm PST

It really does look like Hackenberg’s days cashing checks as a pro football player are likely nearing an end.

