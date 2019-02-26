Democrats Celebrate As Bill Compelling Doctors To Save Newborns Dies In The Senate

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Some Senate Democrats took to Twitter to celebrate the defeat of Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Sasse’s bill was drafted in response to several new laws opening the door for abortion through the end of pregnancy and would have compelled doctors to provide babies who survived attempted late-term abortions medical care equal to that which would be given to any infant.

Democrats voted down the measure Monday almost along party lines(RELATED: Here Are The Three Democrats Who Voted Against Infanticide)

In every tweet from Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio — several of whom are already-declared candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary — they celebrated a win for “women’s health.”

Sasse’s bill doesn’t appear to be designed in a way that would have an impact on the medical care women receive. It does not call for the newborn to receive medical care at the expense of the mother’s care, but rather in addition to any care she receives.

