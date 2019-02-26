Democrats Celebrate As Bill Compelling Doctors To Save Newborns Dies In The Senate

Some Senate Democrats took to Twitter to celebrate the defeat of Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Sasse’s bill was drafted in response to several new laws opening the door for abortion through the end of pregnancy and would have compelled doctors to provide babies who survived attempted late-term abortions medical care equal to that which would be given to any infant.

Democrats voted down the measure Monday almost along party lines. (RELATED: Here Are The Three Democrats Who Voted Against Infanticide)

In every tweet from Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio — several of whom are already-declared candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary — they celebrated a win for “women’s health.”

. @SenDuckworth: “The goal here is obvious: to bully doctors out of giving reproductive care, to scare them out of business one potential lawsuit or jail sentence at a time.” Absolute ????????#ProtectProviders pic.twitter.com/yl7znB8UO0 — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) February 25, 2019

Conservative politicians should not be telling doctors how they should care for their patients. Instead, women – in consultation with their families and doctors – are best positioned to determine their best course of care. https://t.co/ri2xLqJrE0 — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) February 25, 2019

Republican politicians just tried (and failed) again to score political points at the expense of women. Enough. Women and their doctors should decide what’s best for their health – not the @SenateGOP. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 26, 2019

I voted NO on this bill. Every woman has a fundamental right to access comprehensive reproductive health care and I remain committed to fighting for that. https://t.co/RHdB4sc1tH — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) February 26, 2019

Women should have the freedom to make personal, private health decisions, and those decisions should be between them and their doctors, not their legislators. That’s true today, and every day. pic.twitter.com/x8q5sgHKL7 — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) February 25, 2019

Sasse’s bill doesn’t appear to be designed in a way that would have an impact on the medical care women receive. It does not call for the newborn to receive medical care at the expense of the mother’s care, but rather in addition to any care she receives.

Follow Virginia on Twitter