Watch The Trailer For The New Netflix Show ‘The Order’

Netflix has a new sci-fi fantasy show on the way called “The Order,” and it looks like it has some potential.

The plot of the Netflix show, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “At Belgrave University, college freshman Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society where he’s thrust into a dangerous game of life or death. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts.” (RELATED: Watch Preview For Upcoming Netflix Film About Jimmy Hoffa Called ‘The Irishman’)

Judging from the trailer, it looks like the show will shoot to get some of the “Riverdale” audience, but it likely won’t just shoot for that segment of society. Max Martini of “The Unit” and “13 Hours” also appears to have a very central role.

It also looks like there will be some horror elements, which you all know that I can get behind. Give it a watch below:

Do I know for sure this show will be a hit? Absolutely not. I have no idea at all. It looks like it’s one of those shows with absolutely no middle ground. It’ll either be very entertaining or bomb.

There simply aren’t any other options on the table.

Hopefully, it turns out to be good, but I totally recognize that it might not be. Sometimes you just have to look in the mirror and be real.

You can catch it on Netflix Mar. 7. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

