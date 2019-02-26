Robin Thicke And April Love Geary Share Life-Changing News

Your first name

Robin Thicke shared life-changing news Tuesday when he posted a precious photo of the proud papa holding his little girl and announced she had arrived.

The “Blurred Lines” singer could not have looked more happy in the black-and-white shot he captioned from the hospital, “Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am. Thank you God and April Love for this blessing! @aprillovegeary #fatherofthree.”

The host of the hit Fox show “Masked Singer” wasn’t the only one to share the happy news. A short time later, his 24-year-old model fiancé shared a sweet black-and-white picture from the happy day their child was born, showing all three in the hospital. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

She captioned it, “My beautiful baby girl, I’m already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you.”

The Hollywood couple welcomed their second child to the world last Feb. 22, 2018, a little girl named Mia Love. Thicke also has a son, 8-year-old Julian Fuego who he shares with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.

It comes after Geary made the announcement back in August that she was once again expecting.

She captioned the clip on Instagram, “Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again!”

The two got engaged just this past Christmas eve, with the model announcing the news once again on her social media.

“YES YES 1000x YES,” she wrote, along with a video of the happy occasion.