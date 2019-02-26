Student’s MAGA Apparel Allegedly Gets Ripped Off At School: ‘Take That Sh*t Off N*****’

A Trump-supporting student at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas appeared to have his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) apparel ripped off.

The student was wearing a MAGA hat on his head and a Trump-themed flag as a cape. The boy appears to get in an altercation with another student who appears to knock the hat off of his head and yell a racial slur at him. (RELATED: Woman Assaulted Man Sporting MAGA Hat. Now ICE Is Looking Send Her Packing)

A Trump supporting student at Edmond Santa Fe High School had his MAGA flag ripped off of him by another student. These malicious attacks must be dealt with. RT! pic.twitter.com/ssw208g82Z — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 26, 2019



According to a report from the The Edmond Sun, 18-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Jones “is named on the municipal court summons on an offense of assault and battery.”

The Sun also reports that the alleged victim in this case is underage. Jones has not been charged, and the students are headed toward a mediation process.

“How the summons works is that the student who is an adult, who was given the municipal summons, and the parents of the other student in the hat — those parents will have to contact the city attorney’s office within five days,” Edmond Police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon told The Sun. “And then both parties will meet with the city attorney and try to work something out. If not, then it’s up to the city attorney to file the assault charges against the student who is an adult.”

Santa Fe High School released the following statement to The Daily Caller:

“Edmond Public Schools is aware of cell phone video captured and posted to social media showing an incident between two students in a hallway at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The incident took place Monday, February 25th, the start of Santa Fe’s Double Wolf Dare Week, a series of assemblies, night events, sports tournaments and other events organized and staged to raise money toward the annual fund-raising goal. On the 25th, students were allowed to contribute a dollar to the fundraising cause in exchange for a pass to wear headgear to school, which is typically not allowed in school facilities during the school day. In the video, an 18-year-old student is seen confronting a younger classmate who is wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and carrying a “Trump” flag. The student then proceeds to grab the flag and knock the hat off of his classmate’s head. Given that hats were allowed at school yesterday as part of the week-long fundraising events, there was no specific dress code violation. The student’s choice to grab a classmate’s property and knock his hat off did, however, violate the school’s discipline policy. In response, Edmond Santa Fe High School administrators, working simultaneously with Edmond Police, addressed the incident with swift and immediate disciplinary action. A school resource officer issued a ticket to the student who grabbed the classmate’s property. According to the Edmond Police Department, a mediation process is the next step facing the students. The school district honors students’ First Amendment rights, but must at the same time be vigilant in teaching and supporting students as they learn how best to appropriately express their opinions.”

