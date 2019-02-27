Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Favored In Latest Heisman Odds

We have a new favorite at the top of the latest Heisman odds.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the early favorite for the 2019 season after lighting up Alabama in the title game, but things have since changed. Tua Tagovailoa is now at the top. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

The odds, according to SuperBookUSA, for the top guys are as follows:

Tagovailoa 5/2 Lawrence 3/1 Hurts, Fields, Martinez 6/1 Taylor 15/1

I’m a little confused at how Lawrence went from number one to number two, and nothing has changed. How does the QB responsible for annihilating the Crimson Tide lose the top spot? It doesn’t make sense.

I totally understand that Tua is a baller. The man is a stud, slinging the rock all over the field. There’s no doubt about it, but I’m still not sold that he should be ahead of Lawrence.

Again, Tua is probably the second best player in America, but we all know what Lawrence is capable of.

As for my guy Jonathan Taylor, the Badgers running back should tear it up this year for Wisconsin. He might have a new quarterback in Graham Mertz, we’ll have a great line as always and the man is a beast coming out of the backfield. (RELATED: Hype Continues To Grow That Quarterback Graham Mertz Could Start For Wisconsin)

There’s some serious value to him at 15/1. If the Badgers get rolling he could find himself in New York.

