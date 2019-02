Former presidential attorney Michael Cohen refused to commit to not profiting from a book deal or a TV contract after serving time in federal prison during Wednesday questioning before the House Oversight Committee.

“Can you commit under oath that you have not and will not pursue a book or movie deal based on your experiences work for the president?” North Carolina Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx asked Cohen.

Cohen replied, “No.” Foxx pressed Cohen further, saying, “Can you commit under oath that you will not pursue upward opportunities to provide commentary for a major network with your experiences working for the president?”

“No,” Cohen replied again, before also refusing to commit to not running for political office in the state of New York.

Cohen made extraordinary claims against President Donald Trump during his testimony, saying, “I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.” (RELATED: Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Charge In Mueller Probe)

Cohen also charged that Trump had advanced knowledge and directed a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop her from going public with an affair allegation against him weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen pleaded guilty in the Southern District of New York in December to evading taxes, knowingly working with Trump to circumvent campaign finance law, and making false statements to Congress on the nature of a Trump Tower Moscow project.

Prosecutors targeting Cohen told the court that the aim of the payments to Daniels and Karen McDougal were made to hide his affairs.