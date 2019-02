The Philadelphia Eagles won’t franchise tag Nick Foles.

According to Adam Schefter Wednesday, the franchise made the decision to not place the tag on the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, which means he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent. (RELATED: Eagles Teammates Say Carson Wentz Is ‘Selfish’)

Eagles are not tagging QB Nick Foles; he will be allowed to become a free agent and leave Philadelphia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2019

There you have it, folks. There had been a lot of speculation about what the Eagles would do with Wentz and Foles. Now we know. The backup who took them back to the playoffs is headed out of town, and it’s the Wentz show around the clock now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Foles (@nickfoles) on Jan 6, 2019 at 6:28pm PST

Nick Foles is about to get paid, too. With how bad the quarterback market is in the NFL, it’s not unreasonable to think he could get $20 million a year.

In fact, I’d be shocked if he didn’t get an extremely hefty payday. There aren’t exactly a ton of quarterbacks with Super Bowl rings that hit the free agency market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Foles (@nickfoles) on Dec 23, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

I really hope that he gets paid a ton of money. He seems like a genuinely good guy, and those are the people who hopefully succeed in life.

As for landing destinations, I’d take a hard look at Jacksonville and Washington. Both need help at the quarterback position and there won’t be a better option on the open market than Foles.

No matter where he signs, Foles is about to be a very rich man.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter