A signed rookie card of New England Patriots star Tom Brady has sold for a ton of money.

According to ESPN Tuesday, the card sold on eBay for a stunning $400,100. It is the most expensive football card ever auctioned.

This autographed Tom Brady rookie card was sold for $400,100 on eBay, the highest price ever for a football card sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/FLq7mEY2I7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 26, 2019

My friends, that is a ton of cash to spend on a sports card. That’s the price of a solid house in large portions of this country. It’s not known who bought the card, but I’m betting it’s somebody with some extremely deep pockets. (RELATED: Patriots Supe r Bowl Victory Gets A TV Rating Of 44.9, Lowest Watched Game In A Decade)

The only way you’re dropping that kind of cash on a trading card is if you’ve got a sick amount of money in the bank.

That’s simply a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 5, 2019 at 10:16am PST

It’s also just another example of how wildly successful Brady has been in the NFL. He has six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, and his rookie card is worth the price of a very nice boat.

It’s just mind-boggling. You know you’ve made it in this life when people are willing to spend that kind of money for an autographed rookie card with your picture on it.

I can’t wait to see who is responsible for buying up the card. I’d be willing to bet their net worth is north of the $100-million mark.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter