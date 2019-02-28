Gabbard: Politicians On Both Sides Resort ‘To Name-Calling’

In a Thursday night interview with Tucker Carlson, Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said that politicians of both political parties resort to “superficial attacks” when debating the military-industrial complex.

Gabbard, a major in the Army National Guard who spent time overseas, has been accused of defending Syrian President Bashar al-Assad due to her opposition to U.S. involvement in the civil war there. (RELATED: Democratic Congresswoman Says US Funding And Arming ISIS)

Her stance on foreign affairs have caused rifts between her and other members of her party. She and Carlson discussed President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, which ended abrubtly early Thursday morning.

WATCH:

Gabbard began:

If you look at the military industrial complex that benefits off of these continued regime change wars. You look at those in Washington who invested their entire careers built on continuing to wage these wars. The most unfortunate thing is they sell them under the guise of humanitarianism to the American people who want to be able to do good things, who want to help people who are suffering. But not pointing out the fact and not facing the truth that in each example of regime change led by the United States has resulted in far more suffering for the people who they are supposedly trying to help.

“You have been attacked quite a bit and I won’t make you relive it, including by some people I know who should know better to be honest with you. Nobody has engaged you in the argument you just made. Instead they dismissed you as sucking up to this dictator. ‘You are a bad person.’ That’s basically what they’re saying. Has anybody actually debated you on the points that you’re making?” Carlson asked.

“No, no,” Gabbard answered. “Constantly, I see, again, people from both parties instead resorting to name-calling or superficial attacks because they refuse to engage on the substance of this argument about why they continue to push for and try to wage these regime change wars ignoring the disastrous consequences on the people in the countries and the American people.”

She continued, “The reality is these wars are costing us, the taxpayers, trillions of dollars. Dollars that should be here — that should remain in our pockets or invested in things like rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, invest it in the needs of our people.”

Gabbard announced in January that she will run for the 2020 presidential Democratic nomination.

Follow Mike on Twitter