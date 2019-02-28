‘Game Of Thrones’ Shares Photos Of Several Characters Sitting On The Iron Throne

Your first name

“Game of Thrones” did its best to whip up everybody into a frenzy Thursday morning on Twitter.

Several photos were shared of major characters sitting on the Iron Throne. Take a look at them all below. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

#JonSnow

“We know no king, but the King in the North.” pic.twitter.com/cVF8IRbJ2j — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019

#TyrionLannister

“Never forget who you are. The rest of the world will not.” pic.twitter.com/iERiiAn6ma — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019

#DavosSeaworth

“We have to fight, and we need to do it together.” pic.twitter.com/uiamSMZBES — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019

#JorahMormont

“No one can survive in this world without help.” pic.twitter.com/K6dlUrS9RO — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019

#SamwellTarly

“I’m tired of reading about the achievements of better men.” pic.twitter.com/6dslofsJ8F — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019

First off, those are all amazing photos. The one of Jon Snow has me ready to pick up a sword and fight for the kingdom right now.

That man looks like the kind of guy you’d follow into battle any day of the week.

I won’t lie, either. Seeing the Night King on the throne was a bit jarring, especially how they just saved him for last in the lineup.

There are plenty of endings that I’d find satisfactory. I’m going to be pissed if the Night King rides off into the sunset when the credits role.

April 14 can’t get here fast enough. I can’t wait to see how the eighth and final season unfolds. This has been such a great journey, and I know fans around the world want to see how it ends.

For me, I’m all in on Daenerys, but that’s never been a secret to the readers.

Make sure to tune in April 14 on HBO to watch the final steps of the story get underway. It should be great.

