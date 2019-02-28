‘Game Of Thrones’ Shares Photos Of Several Characters Sitting On The Iron Throne
“Game of Thrones” did its best to whip up everybody into a frenzy Thursday morning on Twitter.
Several photos were shared of major characters sitting on the Iron Throne. Take a look at them all below. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)
#DaenerysTargaryen
“My reign has just begun.” pic.twitter.com/j54Tfqs12M
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#JonSnow
“We know no king, but the King in the North.” pic.twitter.com/cVF8IRbJ2j
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#CerseiLannister
“Long may she reign.” pic.twitter.com/onfCymj8Ja
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#JaimeLannister
“There are no men like me. Only me.” pic.twitter.com/nIoeV70l0m
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#TyrionLannister
“Never forget who you are. The rest of the world will not.” pic.twitter.com/iERiiAn6ma
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#AryaStark
“The North remembers.” pic.twitter.com/XxIB96wdyg
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#SansaStark
“The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.” pic.twitter.com/4SzXANHWfU
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#BranStark
“I’m the Three Eyed Raven now.” pic.twitter.com/zZlY7lmKYV
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#BrienneOfTarth
“This goes beyond houses and honor and oaths.” pic.twitter.com/agGSC9yvkG
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#DavosSeaworth
“We have to fight, and we need to do it together.” pic.twitter.com/uiamSMZBES
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#EuronGreyjoy
“There’s only one reward I want.” pic.twitter.com/gMa4uZ8rCC
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#GreyWorm
“Unsullied fear nothing.” pic.twitter.com/PI4sgbDwCy
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#JorahMormont
“No one can survive in this world without help.” pic.twitter.com/K6dlUrS9RO
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#Melisandre
“The night is dark and full of terrors.” pic.twitter.com/FedPffHLhk
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#Missandei
“She’s the queen we chose.” pic.twitter.com/aEHz1IL3t4
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#SamwellTarly
“I’m tired of reading about the achievements of better men.” pic.twitter.com/6dslofsJ8F
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#TheonGreyjoy
“I always wanted to do the right thing.” pic.twitter.com/O4X5cL2fb3
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#Varys
“I don’t believe in saviors.” pic.twitter.com/BuWUa83SPd
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#TheHound
“You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.” pic.twitter.com/ZfRTxCqGY5
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
#NightKing
“Fear is for the winter.” pic.twitter.com/2hvd9VUwas
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2019
First off, those are all amazing photos. The one of Jon Snow has me ready to pick up a sword and fight for the kingdom right now.
That man looks like the kind of guy you’d follow into battle any day of the week.
I won’t lie, either. Seeing the Night King on the throne was a bit jarring, especially how they just saved him for last in the lineup.
There are plenty of endings that I’d find satisfactory. I’m going to be pissed if the Night King rides off into the sunset when the credits role.
April 14 can’t get here fast enough. I can’t wait to see how the eighth and final season unfolds. This has been such a great journey, and I know fans around the world want to see how it ends.
For me, I’m all in on Daenerys, but that’s never been a secret to the readers.
Make sure to tune in April 14 on HBO to watch the final steps of the story get underway. It should be great.