Melania Announces Three-State Tour For Be Best Campaign. Here’s Where She’s Headed

First lady Melania Trump’s office announced Thursday she will be going on a three-state tour next week across the mid-west and west coast as part of her Be Best campaign.

“Whether it is social media and technology or drug and alcohol abuse, children in our country and around the world are faced with many challenges,” the first lady shared, per a release from her office. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“Through Be Best I will continue to shine a spotlight on the well-being programs that provide children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being and promote successful organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face while growing up in the modern world,” she added. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

The promotional tour will take place in Oklahoma, Washington State and Nevada starting on Monday with a stop in Tulsa. FLOTUS is scheduled to tour “an award-winning elementary school that focuses on incorporating character education throughout its curriculum,” per the White House release.

She also plans to check out a tech company near Seattle, Washington to learn about “some of their programs and applications meant to teach children online safety, as well as technology innovations meant to help children with disabilities.”

Lastly, she will speak at an opioids town hall being held in Las Vegas and participate.

The first lady first launched her Be Best initiative last May. In her remarks at the time, she said it was her goal through the program help children become “happy and productive adults who contribute positively to society and to their global communities.”