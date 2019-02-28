Taylor Swift’s Latest Pop Essay Has Everyone Thinking She’s About To Drop New Album

Taylor Swift wrote an essay about the power of pop music for Elle magazine Thursday and it’s got everyone thinking she’s about to drop a new album.

“I love writing songs because I love preserving memories, like putting a picture frame around a feeling you once had. I like to use nostalgia as inspiration when I’m writing songs for the same reason I like to take photographs,” the 29-year-old pop singer wrote for the U.K. magazine in another gorgeous magazine spread. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 27, 2019 at 4:17pm PST

“I like to be able to remember the extremely good and extremely bad times,” she added. “The fun challenge of writing a pop song is squeezing those evocative details into the catchiest melodic cadence you can possibly think of. I thrive on the challenge of sprinkling personal mementos and shreds of reality into a genre of music that is universally known for being, well, universal.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Says She Went Through ‘Really Low Times’ After Kim Kardashian Bullied Her Online)

Swift continued, “You’d think that as pop writers, we’re supposed to be writing songs that everyone can sing along to, so you’d assume they would have to be pretty lyrically generic… AND YET the ones I think cut through the most are actually the most detailed, and I don’t mean in a Shakespearean sonnet type of way, although I love Shakespeare as much as the next girl. Obviously. (See ‘Love Story,’ 2008).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 28, 2019 at 9:55am PST

The “Bad Blood” singer explained how she thinks people are seeking “comfort” these days in the music they “listen to.”

“I think these days, people are reaching out for connection and comfort in the music they listen to,” the “Delicate” hitmaker said. “We like being confided in and hearing someone say, ‘this is what I went through’ as proof to us that we can get through our own struggles.”

“We actually do NOT want our pop music to be generic,” she added. “I think a lot of music lovers want some biographical glimpse into the world of our narrator, a hole in the emotional walls people put up around themselves to survive.”

Swift went on, “I’m convinced that ‘You Learn’ by Alanis Morissette, ‘Put Your Records On’ by Corinne Bailey Rae and ‘Why’ by Annie Lennox have actually healed my heart after bad breakups or let downs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quentin Jones (@quentin_jones) on Feb 28, 2019 at 1:01am PST

In addition to the rare music article, she’s been very active over the last few days on her Instagram with a handful of posts and pictures, which some speculate is definitely a countdown, per USA Today. If the theory is correct, a new album would drop as soon as Saturday.

Swift has even noticed all the speculation and posted a picture of her cat with a shocked expression on her social media and captioned it, “She just read all the theories.”

Here’s to hoping!