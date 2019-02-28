This Smart Table Charges Your Phone and Streams Music

It looks like a stylish, mid-century modern accent table, but it does so much more. This Sierra Modern Home Studio Smart Table doubles as a 360-degree Bluetooth speaker, with four state-of-the-art speakers and a sub for high-quality, room-filling sound. Plus, it charges your phone wirelessly – just set your phone on top of the Qi symbol.

Or, you can connect to the two USB ports or the auxiliary port. The design of this table is gorgeous as well, with black walnut wood wrapped in gray heather fabric.

You might think this table will cost a fortune, and it usually does – this smart piece of furniture retails for $599.99. But right now at Amazon, you can get it for just $219.95 with free Prime shipping. What’s more, it comes with an extended 1-year warranty to protect your investment!

