WV GOP Displays Poster Suggesting Rep. Omar Is A Terrorist

The West Virginian GOP displayed a poster in the state Capitol implying that Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was a terrorist Friday.

The poster shows the World Trade Center in flames on 9/11 with the caption “‘NEVER FORGET’ — YOU SAID…” with a photo of Omar underneath it. The second half of the caption reads, “I AM THE PROOF – YOU HAVE FORGOTTEN.”

This poster is in your Capitol on a booth sponsored by @WVGOP “When someone shows you who they are, believe them” pic.twitter.com/4k566ztHWo — (((Mike Pushkin))) (@pushkinforhouse) March 1, 2019



The House’s sergeant-at-arms, Anne Lieberman, allegedly made a racist comment about Muslims during the confrontation over the poster. Despite her denial, Lieberman announced her resignation hours later, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Omar: The ‘Only Solution’ Is ‘Two’ States)

Omar tweeted a link to NBC News’ story on the incident adding, “No wonder why I am on the “Hitlist” of a domestic terrorist and “Assassinate Ilhan Omar” is written on my local gas stations. Look no further, the GOP’s anti-Muslim display likening me to a terrorist rocks in state capitols and no one is condemning them!”

The Minnesota congresswoman then also tweeted a photo of an Instagram post of a “Assassinate Ilhan Omar” scribbled on a bathroom wall.

“Muslims are not terrorists. Christians have killed people. That doesn’t mean Christians are terrorists. I am a Christian. I am a proud Christian. I am not a terrorist,” Del. Mike Angelucci, who alleged she made the remark, said according to WSAZ.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said that one staffer had been injured during the confrontation during his speech on the House floor. He didn’t provide any details on the injury.

Omar made history in January, when she and Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib became the first two female Muslim members of Congress.

