Trump Announces Executive Order On Campus Free Speech

President Donald Trump announced Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that he will be signing an executive order protecting free speech on college campuses.

The president invited Hayden Williams, a conservative activist with The Leadership Institute, to speak on the CPAC stage. Williams was assaulted last month while tabling for Turning Point USA at University of California, Berkeley, but promised that students would continue to defend the president so long as he defended them. (RELATED: Conservative Activist Gets Punched In The Face At TPUSA Event At UC Berkeley)

“These students do it because they have a love of our nation and freedom and, frankly, a love for you Mr. President,” Williams said of conservative activists on campuses.

Trump encouraged Williams to sue his attacker and UC Berkeley and revealed that he is planning to sign an executive order banning federal aid to colleges and universities that do not protect students’ speech.

“Today I am proud to announce that I will be very soon signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal resources,” Trump declared.

The crowd at CPAC chanted “USA” in response to the president’s announcement.

“If they want our dollars and we give it to them by the billions they’ve gotta allow people like Hayden and many other great young people and old people to speak. Free speech,” the president said. “And if they don’t it will be very costly.”

