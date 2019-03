The man who allegedly punched a conservative activist on UC Berkeley’s campus last week was arrested Friday, according to University of California Police Department, Berkley (UCPD).

UCPD arrested Zachary Greenberg, 28, for allegedly assaulting Hayden Williams, an employee of the nonprofit Leadership Institute who was recruiting for Turning Point USA. The end of the altercation, which occurred Feb. 19, was caught on video. (RELATED: The Difference Between Newsweek’s Reporting Of Smollett Hoax Vs. Conservative Activist Attacked On Video)

He told Campus Reform:

I am grateful to the University of California Berkeley Police Department for its dedication to identifying and arresting the man who attacked me. But while this is a moment for celebration, I remain disappointed by the UC Berkeley Administration, which allowed a culture of intolerance and violence toward conservatives to grow. I hope UC Berkeley’s leadership will seize on this moment-in-time to take deliberate steps to establish a zero tolerance policy when it comes to violence, and restore Berkeley’s legacy as ‘Home of the Free Speech Movement.’

“UCPD will formally present the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of the filing of criminal charges,” UCPD wrote in a statement, Berkeleyside reported. “Once the matter is presented and reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office, additional information will be made available regarding a charging decision.”

Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA said in a statement to The Daily Caller:

Eleven days ago, Hayden Williams was viciously attacked on UC Berkeley’s campus while peacefully recruiting for Turning Point USA. Today, we have finally learned the identity of the attacker and that the violent man has been arrested. While every American should be afforded their due process, we believe that the video evidence in this case is incontrovertible. We hope 28-year-old Zachary Greenberg is prosecuted to the full extent of the law for assault with a deadly weapon, which should be considered an act of hate. Hopefully, this dark chapter will act as a wake up call to those concerned about actual politically motivated hate crimes in America. Berkeley and all college campuses across American should be safe havens for free thought and opinions – especially for a targeted conservative minority.

LEFTIST VIOLENCE ON CAMPUS While recruiting for our @TPUSA group at UC Berkeley a leftist thug comes & assaults our activists punching him in the face & hitting him repeatedly Imagine if the attacker was wearing MAGA hat, would be national news! This is the violent left! RT! pic.twitter.com/7RjbCPUcDf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 21, 2019

Greenberg is being held with his bail set at $30,000 and he’s set for arraignment Monday.

Follow Mike on Twitter