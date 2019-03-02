Zeldin Condemns WV GOP Comparing Omar To A Terrorist

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin condemned the West Virginia GOP on Saturday after the party displayed a poster comparing Rep. Omar to a terrorist the day before.

The poster, which was on display in the state Capitol, showed the World Trade Center in flames on 9/11 with the caption, “‘NEVER FORGET’ — YOU SAID…” and a photo of Omar is underneath it. The second half of the caption read, “I AM THE PROOF – YOU HAVE FORGOTTEN.”

A confrontation ensued over the poster that left one staffer injured and a state official resigning for a racist comment she allegedly said but denied.

This poster is in your Capitol on a booth sponsored by @WVGOP “When someone shows you who they are, believe them” pic.twitter.com/4k566ztHWo — (((Mike Pushkin))) (@pushkinforhouse) March 1, 2019



Zeldin told The Daily Caller, “This poster is absolutely disgusting and should be strongly condemned by all. This is the type of message that can incite hate, division and violence, only made worse given its invocation of 9/11 imagery and painful memories.” (RELATED: Omar: The ‘Only Solution’ Is ‘Two’ States)

He continued, “Meanwhile, Rep. Omar’s simultaneously disgusting, anti-Semitic charges that support for our nation’s great ally Israel is due to being paid off by Jews and having allegiance to a foreign country, especially given her past reprehensible statements, will hopefully give all parties pause and reason for reflection at this critical moment in American history and politics.”

No wonder why I am on the “Hitlist” of a domestic terrorist and “Assassinate Ilhan Omar” is written on my local gas stations. Look no further, the GOP’s anti-Muslim display likening me to a terrorist rocks in state capitols and no one is condemning them! https://t.co/0ouCaloWqh — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 1, 2019

Zeldin referenced some of Omar’s previous comments about Israel that have landed her in hot water.

Last month, she alleged that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) buys congressional support for Israel. The now-deleted tweet received widespread condemnation from people of both political parties. Omar later apologized for it. (RELATED: Omar Releases Statement After Backlash Surrounding Tweet Accusing AIPAC Of Buying Israel Support)

More recently, Omar suggested that pro-Israel members of Congress have a “dual loyalty” to both the U.S. and Israel. She also received some backlash for the remark because, “The charge of dual loyalty not only raises the ominous specter of classic anti-Semitism, but it is also deeply insulting to the millions upon millions of patriotic Americans, Jewish and non-Jewish, who stand by our democratic ally, Israel,” according to AIPAC.

