Crashing CPAC

What is it like to attend CPAC? Check out this video where The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Vince Shkreli goes into character at the annual conservative conference in Washington, D.C.

Shkreli spent the conference buzzed with a Make America Great Again funnel hat of beer, asking attendees whether or not they were tired of winning.

One young man questioned the level of intoxication Shkreli was under at age 28, asking “you’re still drinking like that?”

All in all, hardly anyone believed Shkreli was really with The Daily Caller News Foundation, including the very interesting characters Shkreli came across. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

